Deborah Patrice TenEyck, a loving mother of three, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the age of 71. Debbie was born in Laurel and was married to Steve TenEyck. Together they raised two daughters Stephanie and Bridget, and son Jon.
Debbie dedicated her life to God and her family. As a child, she spent time helping her parents and grandparents at the family grocery store. Some of Debbie’s favorite memories were made during summer vacations with her children, parents and sisters’ families at the beach.
Her children were her pride and joy. She taught religious education at her children’s school, Immaculate Conception, and also volunteered countless hours as a room mom and PTA member. Debbie had a deep and strong faith and love of God that she wanted to share with others. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she served on the parish council and school board. She was also a eucharistic minister and enjoyed taking communion to the sick.
Debbie had a very compassionate heart and loved all living creatures, especially dogs and cats. She selflessly rescued and cared for many homeless animals throughout her lifetime and gave them a loving home. She loved animals and all animals loved her.
She also worked as a sales associate at McRae’s and loved fashion and jewelry. Decorating her living spaces and shopping for home decor was one of her favorite hobbies.
Debbie was a beautiful soul inside and out. She was stunning, and people would often tell her, but she had a gracious humility about her. Debbie remained effortlessly beautiful and strong as she battled cancer. In her final days she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the sunsets, and living life to the fullest. She was loved by so many and will be missed desperately.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband Steve TenEyck; her father Sam Garbo; her mother Frances Garbo; and her sister Mary Ann Gunter.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie TenEyck Coale and husband Chris of Hermosa Beach, Calif., son Jon TenEyck and wife Timi of Moselle; daughter Bridget TenEyck Pepito and husband Eric of Chico, Calif.; three grandchildren, Payten Coale, Sam TenEyck and Beckett Pepito; and sister Pam Ishee and husband Mike of Laurel.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations on behalf of Deborah TenEyck may be made to spaymart.org or ewtn.org. A memorial service will be at a later date with information to follow.
