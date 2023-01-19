Deborah Ruth Elkins, 67, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, April 9, 1955, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 20, 12:30-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Union Seminary Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Buddy Jennings and Brother Jake Phillips will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Debbie loved spending time with her family and was a devoted member of the Union Seminary Baptist Church and Sunday school teacher. She spent many years living across the United States, serving 24 years as an Air Force spouse. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernie and Dorothy Bankston Johnson; sisters Peggy McMullan and Linda Townsend; and brother Charles Wayne Johnson.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years Ricky Elkins; daughters Christy Tidwell (Brian) and Angela Tanner (Jake); son Rick Elkins; grandchildren Landon Elkins, Brody Elkins, Gabrielle Elkins, Grace Tidwell, Ethan Tidwell, Avery Tanner, Audrey Tanner, Dylan Tanner and Lydia Tanner; brother David Johnson, sisters, Tricia Bankston and JoAnn Campbell (Louis).
Pallbearers will be Michael Townsend, Stephen Johnson, Robby Bankston, Christopher Johnson, Matt Johnson, Nick Johnson, Brian McMullan, Jeremy Campbell and Jason Campbell.
Honorary pallbearer will be Benjamin Johnson.
