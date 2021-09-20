Deborah Skidmore, 66, of Ellisville passed away, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, March 29, 1955, in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Ellisville. Brother Bill Hayes and Brother Justin Rhodes will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Deborah worked many years at Jitney Jungle. She enjoyed reading and listening to the gospel group “The Hoppers." Her life revolved around her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Graves and her nephew Joshua Skidmore.
Survivors include her mother Wandell Graves; her daughter Monica "Nikki" Blakeney (David); her son Shawn Skidmore (Shina); her former husband and special friend Mark Skidmore (Patti); her granddaughters Kiera Blue (Heath), Carrie Ann Skidmore, Bella Skidmore and Harleigh Blakeney; her grandsons Michael Skidmore Jr., Landon Blakeney and Kadien Skidmore; her great-granddaughter Angelica Blue; her sisters Renee Newsom (Richard) and LeAnne Graves; her brother Charles Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Skidmore, Mitch Blakeney, Mike Walters, Zachary Newsom, Bill Robinson and Johnathan McLemore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bud McLemore and Danny Ray Robertson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
