Debra Diane Jefcoat, 61, of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence in Houma, Louisiana. She was born Wednesday, August 10, 1960, in Long Beach, California.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Centerville Baptist Church in Soso, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Centerville Baptist Church and Burial will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Hood will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
She was a devout Christian and member of Centerville Baptist Church. She was strong in her faith and loved Bro. Jimmy and Myrna Hood dearly. She was a nurse for many years and loved each of her patients. She loved her brother dearly and proof of that is she gave him a kidney 25 years ago which he still has today. She loved being a Gammy to her “Stinka Bear” and “Baby Angel Fish”. She loved her daughter and son-in-law more than anything else. She also loved her sister-in-law “Sissy” who she was really close to. She especially loved her dog Mia who was her sidekick.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Taie, grandparents, Dicie and Joe Taylor, (1) aunt, (5) uncles and (6) cousins.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Stephenson (Greg), grandchildren, Haden Stephenson and Haley Stephenson, brother, Kenneth “Tate” Walker (Lisa), nieces, Kendall and Ella Parker, nephew, Rodney Parker, aunts, Katherine “Aunt Kat” Roney, Su Yean Taylor, Barbara Taylor, Chris Taylor, uncle, Billy Ray Taylor (Sharon) and a host of cousins, special friend, Julie Adams, special granddaughter, Brynn Malbrough.
Pallbearers will be Billy Taylor, Ronnie Taylor, George Taylor, Rob James, Walter Parker, Rodney Parker, Bobby Hilbun, and Chris Stephenson.
Matthew 6:34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
John 11:25 Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying.”
