Debra Lanell Ashmore, 67, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 26, 1952, in Laurel.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a retired LPN and a member of ROC Fellowship Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Tanya Ezell (Kelley) of Wisconsin and Lashonda Bynum (Daniel) of Laurel; three grandchildren, Hunter Freeman (Samantha), Ashlyn Bynum and William Bynum; and three great-grandchildren. They will cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Michael Ashmore; parents L.D. and Essie Henderson; and brother Lanier Henderson.
Her memorial will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at ROC Fellowship Church located at 3333 Indian Springs Road in Laurel. Pastor Wally will officiate.
