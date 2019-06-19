Debra Leora “Pat” Tolbert passed away at the age of 68 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born in Fresno, Calif., on May 29, 1951.
Pat was a cosmetologist at Town and Country Salon.
She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Tolbert; parents Travis Padgett and Bert Tanner Padgett; and two sisters, Vera Helmuth and Sybil Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Travis Tolbert and Larry Tolbert (Nita); her daughter Stacey Poore (Chris); brother Jesse Padgett of California; grandchildren Chad Tolbert (Anna), Shona Tolbert, Bryson Tolbert, Chan Poore (Anna Kathryn) and Dain Poore (Morgan); and great-grandchildren Bentleigh Windham, Beckett Tolbert, Colin Poore and Vivi Poore.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jamie Aultman officiating. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery immediately following.
Pallbearers will be Chad Tolbert, Chris Poore, Dain Poore, Wayne Jefcoat, Dan McFarland and Chris Byrd. Honorary pallbearers will be Chan Poore, Don Williams, Tommy Ulmer, Caleb Melanson and Ryan Maxey.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.