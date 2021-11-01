Debra Sue Buffington Walker, 67, went to be with our heavenly father on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Care Center of Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her oldest beloved son Billy Gowin; and her mother Alice Norwood of East, Tenn.
Debra is survived by her husband of 40 years Charlie Walker of Laurel. She has three children, the late Billy Gowin (Sindy) of Laurel, Michael Jon Gowin of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Sarah Walters (Mike) of Laurel. They have six grandchildren, Christian Russell, Bailee Walters, Stephen Gowin, Colton Walters, Austin Gowin and Jayden Gowin.
Debra started working at Revco in Laurel in the 1980s. Afterward, She worked for Shell oil until 1993. In 1994 she started working for Jones County Schools until she could no longer work due to health problems.
Debra loved to paint and woodburn. This was a talent she inherited from her grandmother, Ina. Her last years were spent at Care Center of Laurel socializing and making new friends. She loved the nurses and aids.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
