Dee Dee went to be with her Heavenly Father Sept. 30, 2019 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. She has been fighting Alzheimer’s for several years. Dee Dee was 86.
Visitation will be at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5-9 p.m. Services will be at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday at 11 a.m., with a one-hour visitation before service. Burial will be in Moselle Memorial Gardens.
Dee Dee and Fenton had been married for 65 years. They met at a fireman’s dance in Pascagoula. Fenton was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Biloxi. They had a military wedding on Feb. 14, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Pascagoula. When Fenton’s tour of duty was over, they moved to northern Kentucky, which was Fenton’s home.
Dee Dee loved to travel and was ready to go where-ever. They traveled through all lower 48 states, plus Canada, Mexico and Hawaii. They took many trips overseas to Ireland, England, Greece, Portugal, Bahamas and Puerto Rico.
Dee Dee was a stay-at-home mom until her son and daughter left college. She started working for Dillard’s in northern Kentucky, where she was assistant to the personnel manager.
Dee Dee loved to fish and spend time on the water. Dee Dee and Fenton spent most weekends at their summer home on Lake Cumberland in south Kentucky. She loved yard work and always had a beautiful lawn and garden. Dee Dee and Fenton were members of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church in Moselle. They both were very active members of several committees and had dedicated their lives to our God and Savior.
God blessed me with a wonderful wife.
