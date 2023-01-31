DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville passed away from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Known to many as “Dee,” she was born Thursday, July 5, 1923, in Taylorsville.
Always a quick study, she graduated from Taylorsville High School at 16 and then attended Jones County Junior College. In 1942, she began a 47-year career at Southern Pine Electric Power Association, retiring as chief bookkeeper.
On June 22, 1947, she married Harold Lewis, with whom she raised two children. Throughout her life, she was the epitome of a working mom, while remaining active in her church, with the United Methodist Women and with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
DeLaine was preceded in death by her husband Harold Lewis; father Joseph Milton Hester; mother Sophie Grace Hall Hester; brothers Milton Hester and John Hester; and sisters Josie Hester, Elsie Hester Valentine, Melva Hester "Bebe" Conway and Billie Grace Hester Rogers.
Survivors include her son Harold Laine Lewis of Taylorsville; daughter Ann Susan Lewis Hamm of Soso; grandchildren Russ Hamm (Christy) of Hattiesburg and Blake Hamm (Rachel) of New Orleans; six great-grandchildren, Sharley Hamm of Soso, Emily Simmons and Anna Simmons, both of Jacksonville, Fla., Gunnar Hamm of Hattiesburg, and Rhys Hamm of New Orleans and Raegan Hamm, both of New Orleans; sister Sidney Hester Boutwell of Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Taylorsville United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be follow at noon at the church. Special music will be provided by Trey Harper, Sue Sherman and Sarah Gorrell. The burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brother Trey Harper will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Grant Blakeney, John Robert Blakeney, Jason Blakeney, Warren Woodrow, Paul Shelby and Larry Rogers.
The family sends special thanks to the caretakers, nurses and Dr. Graham Rogers that took extraordinary care of our Dee these recent months.
Memorial donations may be made to Taylorsville United Methodist Church, PO Box 356, Taylorsville, MS, 39168.
