Mrs. Della "Juanice" Robertson Walters, 93, of Ellisville passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. Visitation at Ellisville Funeral Home was Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. followed by the memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Ellisville City Cemetery.
Mrs. Walters was born on Jan. 18, 1927, at the family farm in the Sweetwater Community of Jones County and lived there until her father's death during her teen years. At the age of 14, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and later wrote in her salvation testimony that "peace of mind and fellowship with God is the greatest thing in life." After moving to Ellisville with her mother and sisters, she worked at the hosiery mill to help support her family while finishing her high school education. Always displaying a quiet, humble spirit, Mrs. Walters was a dedicated worker, whether she was serving in various positions at her church, caring for her family, teaching in the Jones County School District or preserving family history through researching and documenting genealogy of both her husband's and her own families. She was the quintessential Proverbs 31 woman and her children (and grandchildren) do rise and call her blessed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Loammi and Emma Shows Robertsonm; her husband of 53 years J.M. Walters; brother D.M. Robertson; sister Lexia Campbell Latimer; grandson Jason Holloway; and granddaughter Emily Adamo.
Survivors include her two sisters, Jean Robertson and Faye Adcock; three daughters, Brenda (Harry) Holloway, Marcia (Johnny) Adamo and Phyllis (Greg) Chancellor; nine grandchildren, Shanda Holloway Leggett, Scott Holloway, Maggie Chancellor Moore (Nathan), Ethan Chancellor (Crystal), Matthew Adamo, Stephen Chancellor (Kristen), Connor Chancellor, Andrew Adamo and Eli Chancellor; granddaughter-in-law Amanda Holloway; and four great-grandchildren Trey Leggett, Jon Luke Chancellor, Joleigh Della Holloway and Danni Chancellor.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were her grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family requests that honoraria be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at First Baptist Church in Ellisville or to the mission outreach program at a church of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.