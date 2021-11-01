Delories Eileen Broadhead, 65, of Laurel passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her residence in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Sept. 26, 1956.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at Matthews Cemetery in Laurel with burial to follow in Matthews Cemetery. Brother Caleb Rawls will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen loved her family, horses and cooking for her family. Eileen dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all who knew her. Eileen will always be remembered and reverently missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Ruth Delories Sumrall; and brother Levi Otto Sumrall.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years Joel Broadhead; children Damon Spradley (Kayla), Carrie Kelly, Jim Knotts (Rebecca) and Amanda Pitts (Kevin); grandchildren Lane Spradley, Sawyer Spradley, Kiley Spradley, Haden Spradley, Bryce Kelly, Eli Kelly, Abbie Kate Kilgore, Lucas Knotts, Lakin Knotts, Olivia Pitts, Kinsley Pitts and Ava Pitts; sisters Patricia Myrick, Terri Lynn Smith and Nellie Renee Scheel (Eddie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her friends and family.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
