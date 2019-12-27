Deloris H. Bush, 89, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 at Jasper County Nursing Home in Bay Springs. Mrs. Bush was born in Jones County on Sept. 29, 1930.
She worked for Movie Star prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emmanuel Howard and Hattie Dyess Howard; and three brothers, Clyde Howard, James Howard and Chester Howard.
Survivors include two sons, Frank Lee (Wanda) of Laurel and Earl Lee (Marlene) of Bay Springs; one daughter, Evelyn Taylor (Jimmy) of Laurel; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2-5 p.m. and services will be there on Monday at 10 a.m. Rev. P. J. Graham and Rev. Jimmy Edmonds will officiate. Interment will follow in Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.
