Demethra Graham was born to Gladys Smith on Feb. 8, 1960 in Laurel and was adopted by Flora Lee and Earl Gray in 1966. She died at her home in Atlanta on April 23, 2021.
Demethra was a humble, sweet person who always saw the good in people. She was a published author and illustrator of children's books and the owner of the publishing company Mystic Books.
She was preceded in death by her mothers Gladys Smith and Flora Lee Gray, as well as her father Earl Gray, all of Laurel. She also was preceded in death by sister Frieda Smith; and three brothers; Stanley Earl Smith, Michael Earl Smith and Bradley Smith.
She is lovingly survived by three sons, Bradley (Amber Blue) Graham, Cory Graham and Derek (Victoria) Graham; five sisters, Ananeki (Uless) Breland of Laurel, Debra Burkett of Lucedale, Ivy Lynn Smith of Laurel, Melanie Smith of Laurel and Ashley Arcilla Wright of Hattiesburg; four brothers, Roy Anthony (Francisca) Smith of Pascagoula, Steve Smith of Gainesville, Ga., Kimsey Smith of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and James D. Smith of Dallas; granddaughter Amaya Blue; and a host of siblings, family and friends.
Funeral services are private and for immediate family only.
