Dena Almeda Russell, 79, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Mrs. Russell was born on March 22, 1940 in Weidman, Mich.
She was a private duty certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earnest Loomis and Dena Ida Roy Loomis.
Survivors include three sons, Craig Russell of Ocean Springs, John Russell (Crystal Varner) of the Myrick Community and Patrick Clayton Russell (Rhonda) of Sandersville; daughter Dena Kay Graham (Robbie) of Ocean Springs; sister Velma Harkins of Rose Bush, Mich.; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service was held at Double Church Cemetery in Raleigh on Monday. Rev. John Cockrell officiated.
Pallbearers were Robbie Graham, Tyler Holifield, Patrick Donald Russell, Jonathan Sauls, James Knotts and Ricky Lan Cox. Honorary pallbearers were Russell Graham, Bryce Purvis, and Colby Varner.
