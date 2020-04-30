Denise Elana Childers Berger, 62, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Atlanta. She was born in Laurel on Sept. 8, 1957.
Denise was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She continued her education by attaining her master’s in Business Administration from the University of Houston. After teaching high school English in Hattiesburg in the 1980s, she moved to Houston, working in marketing for Daniel Radiator Company. There, she met her husband Dan. From Houston, they moved to Atlanta, where Denise went to work for AT&T. After 27 years with AT&T, she retired in 2014 as district manager.
Denise loved all things theater and encouraged that love with those around her by including her family and friends in theater outings whenever possible. She had a deep love for her family and cherished her nephew and nieces as if they were her own.
There will be a family-only memorial in Laurel with her ashes, and those of her late husband, scattered on the family plot. In lieu of flowers, Denise requested donations be made to the Atlanta Food Bank or your local food pantry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years R. Daniel Berger and father Edsel Quentin Childers.
Survivors include her mother Eleanor Fletcher Childers Silver of Atlanta; her brother Mark A. (Jeanne) Childers of Laurel; her sister Donna Lynn Childers (David) Eleazer of Atlanta; her nephew and niece Fletcher and Caroline Childers of Kansas City; and niece Jessica Eleazer of Atlanta.
