Denise O. Barrett, 66, of Laurel died Thursday, Sept. 3, at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Dec. 27, 1953 in Columbus, Ga.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church and burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Cliff Jenkins and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father English O'Banion Sr.; grandson Cody Lassiter; and sister Teresa Glass.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years Frank Barrett; son Greg Barrett (Melissa) and Jeff Barrett (Tiva); grandchildren Blake Barrett and Rebecca Smith (Joey); sisters Sharon Eason, Dedra Hendry (Robbie) and Tina Green (Janet); brother English O’Banion Jr. (Barbara); mother Lillie M. O'Banion; and brother-in-law Ronnie Glass.
Pallbearers will be Joey Smith, Jeremy Hendry, Matt Hendry, Blake Barrett and Daniel Hyatt.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
