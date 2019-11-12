Denisea Kay Jones Marengo, born Sept. 29, 1960 in Waynesboro went on to be with her Lord early in the morning of Nov. 11, 2019 at her home in the Sharon Community of Jones County. Having struggled with the challenges brought into life as a result of cancer some eight years earlier, she is finally fully healed and at rest in the arms of her savior Jesus.
Growing up the oldest of three daughters to Aaron and Berteen Jones, she was driven to always excel in any endeavor she placed her hand to. Whether it was cheerleading for the basketball team at Northeast Jones High School, going after her academic pursuits toward teaching, furthering those degree interest to Master's level, being supermom, choir member or the “bestest” sister ever ... she never quit. "Hard-headed" easily describes her dogged determination in life. Born from that trait was her incredible creativity she so eagerly shared with her students, fellow teachers, sons, husband and home. Students remember her decorations, math challenges, boot camp, Marengo Island and other endeavors that made a day in class an event.
Holidays required over-the-top 2, 3, 4, 5 Christmas trees — and plenty of glitter which drove her husband Chris to madness. Christmas was not the only holiday that required decorating. Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Easter, just-because-day … decorating is a must.
Denisea is survived by her husband Chris Marengo; and two sons, Heath Ainsworth and Kade Pierce; stepdaughter Nicole Overstreet; stepson Micah Marengo; her father Aaron Jones (wife Dora Jones); and sister Amanda Jones (husband Rusty Jones). She was blessed with six grandchildren and so many others who crept into her heart and became Nene to them. Love is never bound to blood and genetics.
She was preceded in death by her mother Berteen Jones; sister Tina Gordon; and son Zac Ainsworth. She joins them and a host of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in an eternal praise and worship service around God’s throne.
Memory Chapel (3100 Audubon Drive in Laurel) will be the site for the wake on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5-8 p.m. Christ’s Church (1301 N 2nd Ave.) will be the site for services on Thursday at 11 a.m. with interment following in Sharon Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers to give offerings to Dying to Live Ministries P.O. Box 1065, Laurel, Ms. 39440.
