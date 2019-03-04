Dennis E. Smith, son of Margaret and Cecil Smith, leaves his beautiful wife Jeanelle Williams Smith of 57 years.
He is remembered and honored by his children Kris Smith, Jeff Smith and Jenny Smith Wolfe and their spouses, Marilyn Smith, Anna Smith and Chris Wolfe. He is also remembered with love by his grandchildren Jasmin Smith, Jinian Smith, Slade Smith and Bishop Smith, Sam Lusby, Max Lusby, Matthew Buscemi, McKenzie Buscemi, Madison Wolfe, Rachel Wolfe and Chloe Wolfe.
Dennis was a prominent citizen of Laurel for most of his life. He worked for 30 years in radio as one of the voices of the Golden Tornadoes. He retired from the state Highway Department. He was an active member and friend of First Baptist Church, sharing his beautiful baritone voice in two choirs.
Dennis will forever be remembered for his genuine smile, wonderful hugs and beautiful voice.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Thursday, March 7. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
