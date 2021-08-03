Dennis Emile Holifield was born March 22, 1942, and passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 79. He was a lifelong resident of the Matthews Community in Jones County.
Mr. Holifield enjoyed a lifetime career in the farm and poultry-supply industry, beginning with Jones County Co-op and ending with his retirement in 2010 from Georgia Poultry in Bay Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Anna Myra Hill Holifield; sister Bettye Holifield Smith; and brother Thomas Laguin Holifield.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca "Becki" Walters Holifield; daughter Deana Holifield of Fairbanks, Alaska; and twin sons Brian (Deana) Holifield of Poplarville and Brent Holifield of Laurel. He will also be missed by his bonus daughters Meredith (Steve) Baker of Laurel, Courtney (Chad) Clemons of Starke, Fla., and Kelly (Jay) Brooks of Brandon. He was Paw Paw Dennis to 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will forgo visitation, opting for graveside services at Matthews Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.
