Dennis Glenn Schwan, 57, of Ellisville died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home. He was born Thursday, Dec. 12, 1963, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Clark Cemetery. Brother Chris Wheeler will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Vernelle Schwan; brother Alvin Schwan; and brother-in-law Lavon Chancellor.
Survivors include his wife Sandy Schwan; children Adam Schwan, Keely Rayborn (Matt), Kandice Schwan, Samantha Schwan and LeAnn Evans (Erik); grandchildren Shaylie Rayborn, Kami Rayborn, Annisten Rayborn, Gracelyn Rayborn, Brady Donald, Benji Evans, Korbin Myrick, Taylor Myrick (Devin), Kristen Robertson (Wade), McKenzie Myrick, Grayson Evans and Hudson Evan; great-grandchildren Paisleigh Robertson, Kaisen Robertson and Lauralee Walley; siblings Cheryl Chancellor of Laurel and Brian Schwan (Vicki) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Mack "Buster" Bolton, Scott McInnis, Michael Rigdon, James Rigdon, Matt Newcomb and Randall Myrick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dru Miller, Brady Donald and McKenzie Myrick.
Dennis was one of the first senior well test supervisors of the Laurel Division for Eastern Fishing and Rental Tool and his contributions to the growth of that division were many, including serving as part of the foundation on which their East Texas operations were built. He loved running his dogs and riding his Harley, and could be found cheering on his Volunteers and New Orleans Saints on the weekends.
