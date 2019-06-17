Dennis Randall Bush, 62, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Jones County on Oct. 6, 1956.
Mr. Bush was employed with the Jones County School District in maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Odett Stringer Gray; his son Craig Bush; and one sister, Janice Franklin.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Deborah Bush of Laurel; two sons, Clay Bush (Jessica) of Hattiesburg and Casey Bush (Kimberly) of Laurel; two brothers, Terry Bush of the Sharon Community and Bobby Bush of Ellisville; three sisters, Betty Hill of the Shady Grove Community, Mary Abby of Ellisville and Rachel Lester of Stringer; and five grandchildren, Lani, Landon, Kane, Skylar and Mitt.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, at Memory Chapel from 5-9 p.m. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel with interment to follow in Bethlehem Community Church Cemetery. Rev. Wallace Beasley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Troy Jones, Michael Street, Jimmy Cook, David Newman, Peyton Bufkin and David Johnson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.