Denver Mitchell Strickland, 64, of Ellisville died Friday, July 20, 2018 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, Jan. 21, 1954 in Laurel.
Visitation and the funeral were Sunday at the Ellisville City Cemetery. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Ellisville City Cemetery and the burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Eddie Bryant officiated.
He was preceded in death by father Harvey Strickland.
Survivors include mother Dorothy Brooks; stepfather Bernie Brooks Sr.; son Jamie Mitchell Strickland; daughter Tonya Nance; granddaughters Tara Bullock (Dalton), Kaylee Strickland and Kynleigh Strickland; great-grandson Mason Nance; great-granddaughter Avery Bullock; sisters Shirley Roe (Charles) and Betty Durden; brother Darrell Strickland (Lisa Mallard); and a host of nieces, nephews, and stepbrothers and stepsisters.
Pallbearers were Avery Roberts, Landon Roberts, Jeff Cannon, Sean Hammond, Johnny Stockman and Kevin Grubb. Honorary pallbearer will be B.L. Brooks Jr.
Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.