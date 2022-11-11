Derice Hooks, 61, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her father Maurice Hooks.
She is survived by her mother Ruby Gale Hooks; daughters Bailee (Connor) Drennan and Callen (Robert) Hanna; and grandchildren Harper and Wyatt.
She was a woman of Christian faith and was an active member of ROC Assembly of God in Laurel.
A private service honoring the life of Derice Hooks was Friday, Nov. 11. Brother Curtis Pitts officiated the service.
