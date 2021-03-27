Mr. Derrick T. Gardner of Ellisville passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Interment will be immediately following the graveside service. No register book will be made available, so condolences and well wishes for the family can be posted on the Tribute Wall of Mr. Gardner’s Memorial Page at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
