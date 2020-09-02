On Aug. 30, 2020, the soul of Diana Warren Risher went to the Kingdom prepared for her by her Lord, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dan C. Risher Jr. of Heidelberg and Lake Eddins; her parents Seibert and Genevieve Warren of Prenter, W.Va.; and her brother, The Rev. Dr. Michael Warren of La Grange, Ky.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Risher of Lake Eddins and John Risher (Tina) of Heidelberg; two grandsons, Cody Risher and Lee Griffin (Casey); and four great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Marcy, Lilly and Levi.
Diana was born in Prenter, W.Va., on Aug. 29, 1935. She graduated from Sherman High School in Seth, W.Va., and continued her education at Rhodes College in Memphis, where she majored in music education and Bible. She studied at the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va. Her first employment was as director of Christian Education at the First Presbyterian Church in Laurel, where she met her husband of 36 years. Upon moving to his hometown of Heidelberg, she became employed by Heidelberg Public Schools as teacher of sixth grade and music. In 1970, she became a fifth-grade teacher, elementary and high school music teacher, and Bible teacher at Heidelberg Academy. She retired in 1990.
Diana was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church. At one time, she served as choir director and pianist. Ever the student, in 1994-96 she studied and graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson with a master's degree in Biblical Studies. In addition to teaching Sunday school, she taught weekly Bible studies in Heidelberg, Lake Eddins and at Northpointe Presbyterian Church in Meridian. She has had two small books published, but God, and The Trees of the Bible Speak to Us Today. She has also served as speaker for various women’s groups.
Visitation and memorial service will be at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, and the memorial service will follow at 11:30. A private family burial will be at Heidelberg Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Gideons International in Bay Springs, Heidelberg Presbyterian Church, or Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
