Diane Lynn Guthrie of Laurel went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022 surrounded by family and friends who loved her. She was a mom, a “Mimi,” a sister and a friend.
She took pride in all the work of her hands and enjoyed using her talents to serve others.
She will be greatly missed.
Diane was born on December 27, 1951, in Natchez to Harold and Patricia White, and was preceded in death by both of her parents and her oldest brother Gary White.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Joshua) Higginbotham; six grandchildren, Connor, Greysen, Jaxon, Deacon, Lily and Ezekiel; brothers Gayle (Scottye) White and David (Becky) White; sisters Carol (James) White and Patricia White; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be honor of her memory for close friends and family.
