Graveside services will Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Florence Cemetery for Diane Rose, 59, who died at her residence. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Diane was preceded in death by her father James Earl Rose; stepfather Charles L. Adams; and brothers Robert Earl Rose and James Marvin Rose.
She is survived by her mother Juanita Adams of Laurel; sisters Jimmie Lou Alawine of Laurel, Marie Leahy of Purvis and Marsha Mayne (Buck) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; a host of nieces and nephews; five stepbrothers; three stepsisters; and her sister-in-law Connie Rose.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
