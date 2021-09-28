Diane Stringer, 74, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1947, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Soso. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Dan Louman and Dr. John Reid will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She had a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of Southern Mississippi and worked for more than 40 years in Laurel as a medical technologist. She was an avid reader, loved needlework and enjoyed spending time with her family and fishing with her husband Ed. She was very active in philanthropic work and spent many years in Gamma Iota Sorority raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn Sherman Hinton and father Warren G Hinton; uncle Jerry Sherman; father and mother-in-law O.C and Minerva Robinson Stringer; and brother-in-law Hardy N. Eubanks.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Ed Stringer; daughter Lacey Stringer Mills (Greg) of Sharon; son Douglas E Stringer (Megan) of Hebron; grandson Blake E Stringer of Hebron; sister Charlotte Eubanks of Pace, Fla.; two nieces, Joy Eubanks Owens (Josh) and Katie Eubanks Faulkner (Brandon), both of Florida; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Bush, Bryan Holifield, Dana Powell, Scott Pierson, Thomas Prine and Sherriel Clark.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Casey and Dr. Jack Evans
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
