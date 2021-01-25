Diedra Kay Bangs, or otherwise known as “Dee Dee,” 58, of Ellisville passed away peacefully with family at her side at Forest General Hospital on Jan. 2, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. A memorial service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m.
Dee Dee was a devoted mother and grandmother, “Nay Nay,” and was loved by many. She was always smiling and laughing and did everything she could, to help others. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by her mother Celeste Alice Morgan; her father Emmitt Morgan; and baby brother Ricky Henry.
Dee Dee is survived by her four children, daughters Ly McNeill of Hattiesburg and Jamie Duong of Laurel, and sons Vu “Bubba” Duong of Laurel and Tom “Tom” Duong of Ellisville; her two brothers, Ernest Henry of Gulfport and Charles Morgan of Laurel; and her six grandchildren, Haley, Kloie, Breanna, Carmella, Natelie and Ava Duong.
Always loved. Forever missed.
