Dimple Brewer Doby

Dimple Doby, 89, died peacefully July 30, 2022.
Dimple, a longtime resident of Waynesboro was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Wayne County. After graduation from Buckatunna High School, Dimple moved to Waynesboro. It was in Waynesboro that she met and married Clinton L. Doby Sr., her husband of 36 years. Dimple and Clinton made their home and reared their three children in Waynesboro. A lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, Dimple was a devoted servant to her church and community. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Dimple was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Vertie Brewer; husband Clinton; sister Eunice Brewer (Johnnie); and brothers Boyd Brewer (Arlouine), Dempsey Brewer (Gilda), Abner Brewer, Lamar Brewer (Maureen) and Avison Brewer (Josie).
She is survived by her children, daughters Sheryl Doby Davis (Phil) of Laurel, Sheila Doby Cranford (Phil) of Pace, Fla., and son Clinton L. Doby Jr., (Phyllis) of Madison; grandchildren Blair Davis (Brad) of Franklin, Tenn., Dr. Carly Mead (George) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Danielle Davis of Laurel, Eric Davis of Pensacola, Fla., and Dr. Sara Jane Doby McCrary (Jeff) of Madison; sisters Pat Parker (Ronald) of Bossier City, La., and Wanda McLain (Hershel) of Hurley; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery. The Rev. Dixie Holder-Cummings will officiate. Pallbearers will be Eric Davis, Larry Gandy, Rodney Doby, Cade Doby, Dr. Jeff McCrary, Dr. George Mead and Dr. Arthur Wood.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 615 South St., Waynesboro, MS 39367 or Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children, c/o Division of Public Affairs, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216 (www.umc.edu).
The family gives special thanks to the staff of Brookwood Villa for their loving kindness and care.
