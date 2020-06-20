Dolly Ann Watkins Mooney, 95, went to be with Jesus at 11 a.m. on June 18, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was another sweet soul that succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
She was born Jan. 30, 1925, to Dan and Effie Sistrunk Watkins in Neshoba County.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Effie Watkins of Carthage; two brothers, Arnold Watkins of Carthage and Linzy Watkins of Morton; five sisters, Katie Brewer of Morton, Willie Mae Neese of Carthage, Bonnie Grace Measells of Lake Village, Ark., Ollie Settlemire of Brandon and Tishey Purvis of Carthage.
She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Brock of Laurel and great-grandson Kody Lee Martin of Laurel.
She is survived by two sisters, Sybil Settlemire of Morton and Jannette Beckham (Fred) of Escatawpa; son Benny Frank Mooney of Nashville; and daughter Barbara Mooney Staples (Danny) of Laurel; two special daughters-in-law, Rita Brock and Carol Mooney; eight grandchildren, Tony Brock (Tina), Tiffiney Weddle (Geoff), Danita Futrell (Patrick), Ashlea Valencia (Chris), Daniel Brock, Chantilly Howell (Steve), Tommy Burney (Gary) and Christian Pittman (Tona); and a host of great-grandchildren.
Dolly was of Church of God faith.
Graveside services to be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Rev. Davy Fenton will officiate.
