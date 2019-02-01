Dolly Mable Collins, 88, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1930 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Perry Joe Collins Sr.; granddaughter Nikki Collins; father Clayton Anderson; and mother Troy Anderson.
Survivors include her son Joey Collins (Ann); grandchildren, Amy Kendrick (Ragan), Dustin Collins (Hali), and Johanna Collins Walker; two great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Sasser.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Maxey, Ricky Sasser, David Grasha, Destin Collins, Mason Keys and Bill Petty.
