Dolores Lyon Reeves

Dolores Reeves, 91, of Laurel died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center following a battle with COVID-19. Dolores was a lifetime resident of Shady Grove Community. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener. Her plants and flowers were beautiful and she vowed it was because she talked to them. Dolores was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Shady Grove.
Dolores was a resident of Northview Care Center in Laurel for almost three years. The family says a special thank you to all the caregivers at Northview for taking such good care of our mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Felton Reeves; her brother Donnis Lyon; and her parents Carl and Esther Lyon.
She is survived by her twin daughters Deborah Geddie and husband Darryl and Donnah Johnson and husband Denny, all of Laurel; her grandchildren Delaine Lott and husband Chris of Hattiesburg, Dean Saul of Starkville, Darren Johnson and wife Sheila of Quitman and Drew Johnson of Seminary; and six great-grandchildren, Dustin Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Camie Johnson, Ethan Lott and Eli Lott.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. There will be a graveside service for the family at Shady Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be grandsons Darren Johnson, Drew Johnson and Dean Saul, grandson-in-law Chris Lott and great-grandsons Dustin Johnson and Ethan Lott.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.