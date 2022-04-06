Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and stepmother — a woman lucky enough to be loved by so many. Dolores O. (Overstreet) Jones, 85 years old, peacefully passed away at home on March 7, 2022.
Dolores was born and raised in Laurel. She was a 1953 graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and a 1957 graduate of Belhaven College in Jackson with a Bachelor of Music degree. In Jackson, she met her first husband Allan C. Jones. They raised a family in the South for 12 years before moving to California in 1969.
Dolores was always active in her local church with a specific focus on the less fortunate in her community. Along with raising her four children, she volunteered in the schools and with the Girl Scouts. Her volunteerism led to various jobs in the Kentfield Elementary and Tamaulipas Union High School districts. Dolores was passionate about the arts, enjoyed attending musical events and loved to travel. She and her late husband enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
She was preceded by her parents Marvin L. Overstreet Sr. and Dolores Q. Overstreet; her late husband Ernest Guido Pitz; and former husband and the father of her children Allan C. Jones.
She is survived by her children Creeden Harris Jones, Penelope Jones Fontanez, Dolores Bostick Jones and Alice McFadden (Paul) Orth; grandchildren Emily Nilles, David (Jaynee) Fontanez, Matthew (Olivia) Fontanez and Parker Orth; great-grandchildren Isla, Calvin, Elisha, Josephine and Ezra; and her brother Marvin L. Overstreet Jr.
A private graveside service for family and close friends was March 18. Please donate to your local food bank or to The Glory House in Laurel in honor of Dolores.
