Don E. Wells, 86, of Laurel died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his home. He was born Friday, Dec. 30, 1932 in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 in the chapel. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Matt Olson will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Don served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. After his service time he returned to Texas and met Louise Abernathie in Jacksboro, Texas, and married on June 5, 1957. While in Texas, he served in the volunteer fire department, handing out food baskets and Christmas stockings to his community. In May 1972, he transferred with Halliburton to Laurel with his wife and three children. Don retired from Halliburton Energy Services after 32 years of service as assistant division manager.
Don was an active Hardee’s Coffee Club cooker and coffee drinker. Don was a past director of the Mississippi Oilman’s tournament. Don was an active Mississippi sports supporter, loving his MSU Bulldogs and his grandson’s baseball games. Don loved to hunt, fish, play golf and fly his model airplanes. He was active in his community and church helping with fund raisers, Shriners and security guard at First Baptist Church of Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Wells; and his parents Willard and Thelma Wells.
Survivors include sons Bobby Max Wells of Laurel and Greg (Sharon) Wells of Mobile, Ala.; daughter Susan Hedgepeth of Laurel; grandsons Derek (Chelsie) Loper of Knoxville, Tenn., and Brett Wells of Laurel. Also survived by his brother-in-law Jimmy (Gloria) Abernathie and sister-in-law Judy Abernathie.
Pallbearers will be Derek Loper, Brett Wells, David Ainsworth, Bud Herring, Kyle McDonald and Rob Abernathie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken McDonald, Paul Sumrall, Collette Ishee, Gus Townsend and the Hardee’s Coffee Group.
In lieu of flower family request donations to the American Cancer Society or the local Animal Rescue League.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.