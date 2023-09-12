Donald C. Kittrell, 76, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Don was born on Dec. 12,1946, in Laurel. He attended Jones Junior College. He was a master electrician by trade for more than 50 years.
Don married Rita Langston Kittrell on Feb. 23, 2004.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother Larry Trent Kittrell; parents Benjamin Trent Kittrell and Moddie Rose Mauldin Kittrell; and stepson Brian Long.
He is survived by his wife Rita Kittrell; his children James Kittrell (Quae), Vanessa Kittrell, Shannon Hall and April Beacht (Bill); grandchildren Lauren Rigg (Keoni), Evan Hall (Maddie), Jennifer Vaughn (Ben), Rachel Capasso (Anthony), Raymond Beacht (Randie), Shelby Biglane, Mary Bates and Lexie Myrick; and sister Kathy Hinshaw (Butch).
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
