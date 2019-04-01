Donald Conrad Hester of Laurel passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 60.
Mr. Hester worked construction and lived most of his life in Maryland until moving to Laurel in 1994. He loved music and motorcycles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents William Lee Hester and Barbara Hester of Laurel; daughter, Courtney Marie Hall of Fredericksburg, Md.; brother Paul Jon Hester of Dover, Del.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Memory Chapel.
