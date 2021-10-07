Donald Conrad Saxon, 70, of Louin passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born Friday, Sept. 14, 1951, in Bay Springs.
Donald was born to Albert Conrad and Margaret Saxon and grew up in Jasper County. He attended school in Bay Springs and graduated in 1969 from Bay Springs High School. He later graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi. He was a longtime member of Bay Springs Baptist Church.
Donald was an intelligent, hard-working and motivated person resulting in his becoming a successful business owner. He was a humble and generous man. He had a love for land and found great enjoyment for wildlife management on the land on which he was reared in Jasper County. He also served his country as a member of the National Guard. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as other outdoor adventures.
Donald was a cancer survivor. In spite of health issues his faith remained strong. His faith was clearly shown when he was asked in the hospital if he wanted someone to pray with him. He replied, “No, I have a direct line."
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs with a graveside services to follow at 2 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Eddie Brady will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert Conrad Saxon; grandparents Albert W. Saxon and Eva Pace Saxon and Erve Windham and Margaret Elizabeth “Lizzie” Windham.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Debra Sullivan Saxon; mother Margaret Saxon; daughter LaDonna Saxon (Justin); stepdaughter Holly Swan; granddaughter Harli Miller; sister Charlotte Brady (Eddie); brother Keith Saxon (Maria); former exchange student Gert Barnstedt of Linz, Austria; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lane Brady, Toby Cormier, Kade Cotten, Ron Lack, Jeremiah Parker and Bubba Stockman.
Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Bay Springs Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
