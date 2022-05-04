Donald Crawford Rogers, 81, of Laurel died May 2, 2022. He was born March 24, 1941.
A funeral service will be Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Rev. Rodney Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by sons Don Jr. and Jason; grandchildren Chason, Lawsyn and Chappy Rogers; niece Stephanie Johnson; nephew Scott Rogers; and sister-in-law Bennie Rogers.
