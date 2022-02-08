Donald E. “Tuck” Pryor, 80, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his home Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1941, in Wayne County.
A graveside service will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will follow after services in the fellowship hall of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Dave Moran will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
As many knew, he was a long-haul truck driver. He loved to duck hunt and fish. He also loved the outdoors. He had an amazing heart and will greatly be missed.
He was preceded in death by parents Jim and Lurline Pryor: and brothers Jimmy Joe Pryor, Bob Pryor and Barry Pryor.
Survivors include his sons Jim Pryor and Robert Pryor; granddaughters Krista Pryor and Hayden Pryor; and sister Deloris Stegall.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
