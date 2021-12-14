Donald Earl Nobles, 82, of Meridian passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence in Meridian. He was born Monday, April 24, 1939, in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Meridian, where he was a member. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at Ellisville City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Phil Chambers and Dr. Rhett Payne will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Don was a man deeply devoted to his family. He cherished his wife and enjoyed hearing her play the piano and organ. Don was a true free spirit. He was an adventurer and an avid motorcycle rider. Don also loved music and held a master’s degree in music education. His love for the Lord, music and adventure was passed on to his kids and grandkids. Many of his hours were spent at his farm and restoring an older home into what is now the Century House Bed and Breakfast in Meridian.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bartie, Annie and Cubell Nobles; and his sister Jewel Dean Grant.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Mamie Dismukes Nobles; his daughters Julie Baldwin (Greg) of Magee and Jennifer Chambers (Phil) of Helena, Ala.; his grandchildren Walter, Daniel, Rachel, David and Rebekah Baldwin and FuYongLi, Lily and Kate Chambers; his brothers Tlvin and Terry Nobles; and sister Peggy Wolgamott.
Pallbearers will be David Wolgamott, Steve Smith, Edward Dismukes, Jeff Nobles, Neil Wolgamott and Andrew Sanderson.
Memorial contributions may be given to the music ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Meridian or a church of your choice.
