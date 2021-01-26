Donald M. Swanberg, 90, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A graveside service will be Friday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Busby, Stan Burton, Scott Voge, Brian Hoda, Ronnie Butts and Bobby Stevens. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Blakeney, Judge Charles Pickering, Billy Sumrall, William Wells, Ron Fredin, Terry Moore, Roy Ward and Risher Caves. Rev. Ben B. James Jr. and Rev. Randy Turner will officiate.
Don was born and spent his early years in Minneapolis, Minn., where he was a member of Park Avenue Covenant Church. He attended Minnehaha Academy, where he lettered in football and became editor of the high school newspaper. He attended the University of Minnesota and entered into the field of radio broadcasting, which included a position as staff announcer with KTIS-FM, Northwestern College in Minneapolis, during the tenure of Rev. Billy Graham as college president. He continued his broadcast career with WCCO-CBS and WMMR radio in Minneapolis.
A United States Air Force veteran, Don served with the Fifth Air Force in Korea and also the Eighth Air Force Strategic Air Command at Carswell Air Force Base in Texas. After the Korean conflict, he acquired his commercial pilot’s certificate. He was employed with Northwest Airlines for a number of years and, in 1961, moved to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, as a pilot for a Florida land company. The years that followed included positions in the advertising field, where he held directorships with the Fort Walton Beach, Fla., newspaper, with Sears for 13 years, as well as other newspapers in the South. He also served as a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol in Laurel, flying search and rescue missions.
Don was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurel, serving in the Sanctuary Choir and also as a director in the television ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Edwin E. Swanberg of Minneapolis; and his sister Mrs. Esther Peterson, also of Minneapolis.
He is survived by his wife Judith Skelton Swanberg of Laurel; daughter Page Swanberg of Seattle; son Erick Swanberg, wife Teresa and grandson Dane of Enterprise, Ala.; two favorite nephews, Bruce Peterson, and Brian Peterson and wife Sue; and favorite niece Mrs. Lynette Palmgren and husband Bob from St. Paul, Minn. He also leaves stepdaughters Ann Adele Blackledge and grandson Abel Nettles of Pass Christian and Laura Leigh James and husband Rev. Ben B. James of Laurel.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.