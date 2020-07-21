Donald R. “Duck” Morris, Sr. age 73 of Heidelberg, MS passed away on July 20, 2020 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
Mr. Morris was the manager at Nowsco and was well known in the oil field industry. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Morris and Mildred McClain Morris and one son, Chad Morris.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Morris (Regina) of Douglasville, GA and Heath Morris (Morgan) of Laurel; brother, Bud Morris of Soso, MS; sister, Judy Thornton of Ethel, MS; and his grandchildren, Brock, Sarah, Dylan, Hannah, and Baylor.
Graveside services will be held at Philadelphia Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Rev. Larry Sappington will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brock Morris, Dylan Morris, Tad Walters, Rick McClellan, Billy McClellan, and Billy Thornburg.
