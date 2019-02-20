Donald Ray “Red” Reeves, 83, of Laurel, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
The funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery on Highway 184 East in Laurel. The body will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. The Rev. Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel.
He retired from ICG Railroad as an engineer. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, community leader and mentor to many.
He was preceded in death by his father O. C. “Pappy” Reeves; his mother Erna Bell Reeves; brother Shelton Reeves; sister Verla Richardson; and by his first wife, Nell Reeves.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Sylvia Reeves and five children, Barry (Cheryl), Freddie, Jack (Linda), Debbie Fagan (Dean) and Randy; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing and teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and shoot. He also enjoyed telling stories and his boisterous laugh was infectious.
Pallbearers will be Scott Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Jason Reeves, Gavin Reeves, Charles Norris and Christopher Reeves.
Memory Chapel will be in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
