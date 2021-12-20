Donald Ray Roney Sr. died at his son's home in Soso on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Centerville Baptist Church with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
D.R. was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Mary Ellen Butler Roney. He was also preceded in death by his parents Wille A. Roney and Ollis Knight Roney; his brothers Dale Roney and Darrel Roney; and sister Carolyn Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of six years Katherine Roney; sons Donald R. Roney Jr. (Tina), Victor Lane Roney and daughter Liz Roney Godkin (Kirk), Johanna Barnes (Kary), Daniel Knight (Ethel) and Denise Holifield (Latrelle); grandchildren Brittani Lane Roney, Amber Leann Roney, Charles Ray Yates Jr., Alexandria Nicole Yates and Cole Alan Godkin; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Yates, Charlie Grayson, Harley Yates, Tess Roney, Kallen Roney, Lily Freeman and Rosie Freeman; and siblings Shelba Wade, Betty Saye, Glenn Roney (Olivia), Linda Laird, Freida Bunting (Tom) and Gary Roney (Barbara).
Pallbearers will be Charles Ray Yates Jr., Cole Alan Godkin, Jason S. White, Jadon S. White, Robert Roney and Bobby Locke.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
