Donis Talmadge Collins, 84, passed away on May 1, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born in Laurel on Oct. 21, 1934.
Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his father Bennie Crittington Collins; and mother Bertie Wigington Collins.
Survivors include his sister Juanita Musgrove of Soso; brothers Bennie Pat Collins and Bill Collins (Nancy), all of Soso; daughters Robin Collins Byrd (Dickie) and Lisa Collins Williams (Lance), all of Laurel; grandchildren Jason Arrington, Chris Arrington, Emilee Williams and Logan Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donis was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and a retired police officer with the Laurel Police Department, where he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Services will be Friday, May 3, at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will follow at 3. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Brent Benson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Lance Williams, Jason Arrington, Christopher Arrington, Jeff Monk, Glen Musgrove and Adam Cochran.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.