Donna Holifield Buse, 60, of Pascagoula went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 8, 2021. She was born Monday, June 20, 1960, in Laurel.
Donna is now reunited with her sister Denna; her father CJ Holifield; and a host of grandparents, aunts and uncles who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving mother Johnnie Flynn; stepfather Mike Flynn; sister Michelle Blackwell (Timmy); son Wesley Buse (Jaime); daughter Rhonda Lee (Robert); grandchildren Brandon Lee, Bradley Lee, Kiley Buse, Gunner Williamson and River Buse; and great-granddaughter Paisley Grace Lee; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at Ellisville Funeral Home on Thursday, May 13, at noon with burial to follow at Myrick Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Donna was loved by many. She was always the life of the party. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her world. You could often find her playing a friendly card game with neighbors, she also enjoyed watching the Game Show Network. She often reminisced about times with friends and loved ones. Donna spent most of her time calling and check on friends and family. She prayed often and enjoyed going to church! She had a love for all things purple and butterflies. She frequently expressed her desire to be with her sister (Denna) in Heaven.
Her final hours were spent enjoying Mother’s Day lunch and a shopping trip, laughing and telling jokes in the presence of her loved ones. Donna attended Ignite Church in Laurel before moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she attended Gautier Church of God in Gautier.
Bishop Curtis Pitts of Ignite Church in Laurel will officiate her services.
