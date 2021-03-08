Donna Jean Sanders Nix, 70, a resident of the Sharon Community in Jones County, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
She was born on April 30, 1950, in Laurel to William Sanders and Clyda Shoemake Sanders, along with her sisters Imogene Toler, Gwendolyn Herrington and Kaye Chandler.
She was a lifelong resident of Jones County, where she graduated from West Jones High School in 1968 and attended Jones County Junior College. Later, she was employed as a secretary for Mayor Henry Buckelew during his time in office. In 1976, she married Deavours Nix and became a homemaker and mother. She eventually returned to work, where she retired as a lab technician from South Central Regional Medical Center after nearly 20 years. A devoted Christian, she attended Hillcrest Baptist Church in Laurel.
She is survived by her son Jason Daniel Nix of Laurel; two granddaughters; two grandsons; a great-granddaughter; sister and brother-in-law Kaye Sanders Chandler (Jack); many nephews, nieces and cousins; and her fur baby Buddy the cat.
She was predeceased by her husband Deavours Nix; parents William Sanders and Clyda Shoemake Sanders; and her sisters Imogene Sanders Toler and Gwendolyn Sanders Herrington.
A graveside memorial service will be officiated by Van Long at Sharon First Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Kyle Chandler and deacons from Sharon First Baptist. Family and friends are invited to attend and are requested to wear masks.
“He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.” Psalm 91:2
With deepest sympathy, Charlotte,Caleb,Elijah,Abby,Zoey and Ella
