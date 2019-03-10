Donna Kay Taylor-Nix, born Jan. 11, 1955 at Masonite Hospital in Laurel, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long battle with COPD.
Mrs. Nix was a seismographer in her early years. This was her dream job. There were many hats she wore over her life, but the ones that meant most were wife, sister, mother, friend, painter, poet and daughter. Her legacy lives on in her poetry and artistic paintings.
She was preceded in death by her father Sam Taylor; mother Robbie Nowell Nicholson; stepfather Ray Nicholas; special uncles Marlyn Nowell and Rene Nowell; grandparents R.C. and Jewel Nowell; stepdaughter Melissa ‘’Misty’ Jo Dunagin; very dear and special niece Robyn Lightsey and nephew Charlie Lightsey.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years Lanny D. Nix, of Laurel; daughters Deonna (Kevin) Baucum of Laurel and Samantha Lyda of Monahans Texas; grandchildren Colby Robertson, Paige Baucum, Pacey Baucum and Wyatt Ward; step-grandchildren Stormy Boyd, Hailey Boyd and Cole Boyd, all of Laurel; sisters Becky (Kevin) Cronier of Gautier and Tammy (Joe) Holmes of Laurel; half-brother Sam Taylor Jr.; and a host of very dear and special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nix’s Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 16, at Journey Church (130 Northeast Drive in Laurel) at 11 a.m. Following the service, the burial of her ashes with her beloved mother will be in Goodwill Missionary Church (34 Jordan Drive in Laurel).
Pinehaven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.