Donna Lee Cagle, 54, of Laurel died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Monday, March 29, 1965 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical center in Jackson with a bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy in May 1988. She Worked for more than 19 years at Jones County Medical Supply in Laurel.
Donna was a registered respiratory therapist for 28 years before retiring. She took pride in her work. Not only did she care for her patients, she also formed a special relationship with each one.
She was a fervent animal lover who rescued may stray animals.
Donna was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years Larry J. Cagle and mother Shirley Lee Tidwell.
Survivors include her son Jacob Cagle (Tiffany) of Laurel; daughter Jenna Lee Cagle of Laurel; father William Don Tidwell of Laurel; brother Gregory Tidwell of Pearl; and grandsons Jacob Ezra Cagle Jr. and Ezekiel Jace Cagle of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be her family and Friends.
